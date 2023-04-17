IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Rajasthan Royals At The Top, Venkatesh Iyer Leads Run-Scorer’s List

Last year’s finalists Rajasthan Royals are firmly placed at the number one position on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Points Table after their three wicket win over Gujarat Titans in match No. 23 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Royals now have 8 points after 5 matches with 4 wins and one loss so far while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are in second position with 6 points in 5 matches with 3 wins and 2 losses.

Defending champions GT have to be content with third position currently 6 points from 5 matches but their net run-rate is 0.192 as compared to LSG’s 0.761. Punjab Kings (PBKS) have stayed in the fourth positions with 6 points as well but their NRR is -0.109 so far.

At the end of Match 2__3__ of #TATAIPL 2023, here's how the Points Table stands! _



Which position is your favourite team on currently? _ pic.twitter.com/XwG4tfReLT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2023

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match No. 24 of the IPL 2023. A win for CSK or RCB can propel them into the top four position as both MS Dhoni’s side and Faf du Plessis-led RCB have 4 points each.

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians also managed to move out from the bottom of the table with their win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday. MI now have 4 points from 4 matches but their NRR of -0.389 is better than Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who have run-rate of -0.822. Delhi Capitals remain at the bottom of the table with five losses in five matches so far.

Venkatesh Iyer grabs Orange Cap

KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is the new Orange Cap holder of IPL 2023. Iyer, who scored only the second century in for KKR in IPL history on Sunday, has 234 runs in 5 matches with 1 hundred and 1 fifty at a strike-rate of 170.8. PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan has slipped to second spot after missing the last match and has 233 runs in 4 matches with 2 fifties.

GT opener Shubman Gill rose to the third position in Orange Cap race with 228 runs in five matches, same as DC skipper David Warner. RCB batter Virat Kohli is in 6th position with 214 runs in 4 matches with three fifties to his name and will look to add to his tally as he goes up against CSK on Monday night.

Yuzvendra Chahal retains Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals Yuzvendra Chahal retained his Purple Cap after claiming 1/36 in the match against GT on Sunday. Chahal has 11 wickets from 5 matches at an average of 14.27. LSG pacer Mark Wood is in the second position with 11 wickets in 4 matches.

GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan also has 11 wickets from 5 and is in third position while teammate Mohammed Shami is in fourth with 10 wickets from 5 matches – including 3/25 against the Royals.

LSG leg-spinner and PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh are in 5th and 6th position respectively with 8 wickets to their name so far.