IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Rajasthan Royals Rise To Top, Yuzvendra Chahal Is Top Wickettaker

Last season’s finalists Rajasthan Royals (RR) won their first game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the first time since 2008 and move to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Points Table. Sanju Samson’s Royals now have 6 points from 4 matches, same as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), but are in number one position due to their superior net run-rate – 1.588 to 1.048.

Four-time IPL champions CSK remain in 5th position after their second defeat in 4 matches, who was also skipper MS Dhoni’s landmark 200th games as Chennai skipper. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retain their third place with 4 points from 3 matches while defending champions Gujarat Titans are in 4th with 4 points from 3 matches as well.

IPL 2023 Points Table - Rajasthan Royals the Table Toppers. pic.twitter.com/HrdiTYBRM9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 12, 2023

Hardik Pandya’s side can also join RR and LSG on 6 points on Thursday night as they take on Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match no. 18 of IPL 2023. However, it seems unlikely that GT will displace Royals from the top as they current NRR is 0.431.

Yuzvendra Chahal grabs Purple Cap

IPL 2022’s Purple Cap winner Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed the Purple Cap for this season as well after a couple of wickets against CSK on Wednesday night. Chahal displaced LSG pacer Mark Wood from the top and now has 10 wickets from 4 matches. Wood has taken 9 wickets from 3 matches so far.

Still trying to figure out why RCB let Chahal go. Well, he is now the Purple Cap holder. #CSKvsRR #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/6A8Qy4iV2Y — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) April 12, 2023

GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan is in third position with 8 wickets in 3 matches. CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande moved into fourth position with a couple of wickets against RR in Chepauk on Wednesday. He now has 7 wickets from 4 matches.

RR off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin joined six other bowlers on six wickets after claiming 2/21 on his ‘home ground’ against CSK. The other bowlers with six wickets are Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Alzarri Joseph, Sunil Narine, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

Jos Buttler move up in Orange Cap race

RR opener Jos Buttler, who completed 3,000 runs in IPL on Wednesday moved up to 3rd place in the Orange Cap race his third fifty of IPL 2023 in 4 matches. Buttler now has 204 runs in 4 matches at a strike-rate of 170. PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan retained his number one position with 225 runs in 3 matches while Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner is in second place with 209 runs in 4 matches.

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad slipped to 4th place and now has 197 runs in 4 matches with two fifties to his name.