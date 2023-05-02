IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Royal Challengers Bangalore Rise To 5th Spot, Faf du Plessis Back At Top

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won an action-packed low-scoring clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow by 18 runs on Monday to move to 5th place on the IPL 2023 Points Table. RCB now have 10 points from 9 matches – same as Rajasthan Royals (RR), LSG, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Defending champions Gujarat Titans remain at the top with 12 points from 8 matches and can extend that lead as they face last-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) in match no. 44 of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. RR, LSG and CSK remain in second, third and fourth position respectively thanks to their superior net run-rate. RCB have a NRR of -0.030 after their win on Monday.

David Warner’s DC will look to join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on 6 points if they can stun Hardik Pandya’s GT on Tuesday night.

Faf du Plessis regains Orange Cap

Faf du Plessis has recovered from injury and was back in charge of the RCB team for the match against LSG. Du Plessis also regained his Orange Cap which he had lost to RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Sunday night. The RCB skipper top-scored with 44 off 40 balls against LSG and now has 466 in 9 matches with 5 fifties to his name.

Jaiswal was relegated to the second position and has 428 runs in 9 matches with 1 century and 3 fifties so far. CSK opener Devon Conway remains in third place with 414 runs in 9 games with five fifties so far.

RCB batter Virat Kohli remained in 4th position as well after scoring 31 against LSG. Kohli has 364 runs in 9 matches with five fifties too.

Mohammed Siraj rises to 2nd spot in Purple Cap race

RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj rose to 2nd position in the Purple Cap race for the season after claiming 1/24 against LSG. Siraj now has 15 wickets from 9 matches, same as PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh.

CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande continues to hold the Purple Cap and has 17 wickets in 9 matches so far. GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan is in fourth position with 14 wickets in 8 matches and can add to his tally as he faces DC on Tuesday night.

LSG leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi rose to 10th place in the Purple Cap race after his 2/21 against RCB on Monday night. Bishnoi now as 12 wickets in 9 matches and is the leading wicket-taker for KL Rahul’s side ahead of pacer Mark Wood.