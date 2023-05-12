IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Opener Jos Buttler Cops A Fine After Sacrificing His Wicket For Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler had a forgettable outing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The England white-ball captain Buttler was fined 10 per cent of his match fees by the IPL Governing Council for his Level 1 offence.

Although the Royals thrashed KKR by nine wickets on Thursday, Buttler was dismissed for a duck in the second over of the chase. The Englishman sacrificed his wicket for Yashasvi Jaiswal, who went on to break the record for fastest fifty in the IPL.

Buttler was involved in a mix-up with Jaiswal and had refused a quick single off the third ball he faced. But Jaiswal was already half-way down the wicket although Buttler had his hands up refusing the single. Buttler decided to run anyways and gave up his wicket as Andre Russell’s direct hit found him short of his crease.

A mix up in the middle and Jos Buttler is Run Out and departs for a duck.



“Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler has been fined 10 Percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 11,” a BCCI statement read.

“Mr. Buttler admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the statement added.

RR skipper Sanju Samson praised the morale of his team with a senior player like Buttler sacrificing his wicket for youngster Jaiswal. “You know when Jos Buttler throws away a wicket for Jaiswal, how good the environment is,” Samson said at the post-match presentation.

Jaiswal said that Samson, who came in at the fall of Buttler, gave him the confidence to carry on without any pressure of Buttler’s dismissal. “It happens, no one does it purposely. Sanju bhai said don’t worry, keep going. Blessed to play with all the great players, IPL is a great platform for youngsters and play with greats,” Jaiswal said.

It was Buttler’s third duck of the IPL 2023 season after finishing as the IPL 2022 Orange Cap winner. However, Buttler’s teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal is still in the Orange Cap race, just one run behind the current leader Faf du Plessis of Royal Challengers Bangalore, with 575 runs in 12 matches so far.