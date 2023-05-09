IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant Interacts With U-16 Cricketers NCA, See Pics Here

Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant interacted with players in the under-16 cricket camp at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

BCCI shared a Twitter post where Rishabh Pant is seen interacting with the under-16 players. "The boys who are part of the Under-16 high-performance camp at NCA Bangalore had the opportunity to interact with Rishabh Pant on cricket, life, hard work and much much more.It was very generous of @RishabhPant17 to spare time for interacting with these young boys" BCCI tweeted.

IPL 2023: Rahul-De Kock To Conway-Gaikwad, Highest Opening Partnership In History Of IPL - In Pics

Pant is currently at NCA, recovering from multiple injuries sustained in a car accident last year. In the last few days, Pant has shown major improvement as he recently shared a video where he could walk on his own without crutches.

The wicket-keeper batter had met with a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. After receiving initial treatment in Dehradun, he was airlifted to Mumbai for better and more specialised treatment.

The boys who are part of the Under-16 high performance camp at NCA Bangalore had the opportunity to interact with Rishabh Pant on cricket, life, hard work and much much more



It was very generous of @RishabhPant17 to spare time for interacting with these young boys pic.twitter.com/cBFfLu0nJC — BCCI (@BCCI) May 9, 2023

Pant started his rehabilitation at the NCA this April. Pant has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League and is also out of action in international cricket since the accident.

Pant's return date

Team India received some bad new recently as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is all but ruled out of the ICC 50-over World Cup 2023 which will get underway in October this year. Pant was involved in a horrific car accident in the end of December last year and has undergone multiple surgeries to recover from it.

According to a report in Cricbuzz website, Pant’s return to the field won’t be before January this year. As a result, Delhi Capitals regular skipper will be ruled out of the Asia Cup 2023 in September and the ODI World Cup in October-November.

Pant was recently seen during the Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi walking with the help of crutches and those close to him reveal that he will take at least a couple of weeks to walk without any help.