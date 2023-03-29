IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Gives BIG Update On MS Dhoni’s Future In T20 League

It was 16 years back that Rohit Sharma made his T20I debut under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the first-ever T20 World Cup 2007. The match is famous for Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes against England’s Stuart Broad. Now fast forward to Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, on April 8, Rohit and Dhoni will be up against each other once against as Mumbai Indians take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in Match No. 12 at the Wankhede Stadium.

There has been some speculation that MS Dhoni could be playing his final season of IPL this year. But MI and Team India skipper Rohit believes Dhoni’s IPL career is far from being over.

“I don’t know if this will be Dhoni’s last season. I have been hearing that for the last couple of season. I think he is fit enough and he can continue to play for at least a couple of more season,” Rohit told the media in Mumbai on Wednesday (March 29).

Former India captain and wicketkeeper Dhoni is now 41 years of age and retired from international cricket back in 2020. He was replaced as CSK captain briefly by Ravindra Jadeja but returned to take up that role once again.

In 234 IPL matches, Dhoni has scored 4,978 runs at an average of 39.2 with 24 fifties at a strike-rate of 135.2. Former Australian all-rounder and CSK star Shane Watson also expressed his views on Dhoni’s upcoming IPL plans. “I heard that this is the last IPL of MS Dhoni but I don’t think. MS Dhoni can continue to play for the next three to four years. He is still very fit and batting and wicket-keeping really well. His leadership is something that is as good as his game. His fitness and mind-reading of the game make him a good leader. His skills on the ground are awesome. He is one of the main reasons that CSK is successful,” Watson told ANI news agency.

Rohit Sharma has been part of the Mumbai Indians franchise for 12 years now. “10 years is a lot of time and I have a lot of memories attached with this team. We have played a lot of good cricket over these years. I have had some phenomenal experience with MI – first as a player and now as a leader,” Rohit said.