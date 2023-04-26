IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Faf du Plessis Bonds With Anushka Sharma, Duo Propose ‘Fresh Lime Soda’ Band

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis is enjoying a fabulous run with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Although the former South African skipper is nursing an injury, Du Plessis is the current Orange Cap holder with over 400 runs in the IPL 2023 already.

With the 38-year-old nursing an injury and playing as ‘Impact Player’ in the last few games, Virat Kohli has taken over as the captain of the RCB and set to lead the side again in match No. 36 against Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Off the field, Du Plessis was seen bonding with Virat Kohli and his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma at the team hotel. It seems like Anushka has also formed a great bond with Kohli’s RCB mates, including skipper Faf du Plessis.

On Tuesday, Du Plessis took to Instagram Story and shared a cool picture with Virat and Anushka. The trio is seen dressed in green. “Team green,” Du Plessis captioned the post.

Kohli shared the same image captioning it, “Hahaha what are we called? Anushka Sharma.” Anushka also jumped on the bandwagon and captioned, ‘Band name - Fresh lime soda.”

The post comes after RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Blazing half-centuries from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, followed by a three-wicket haul from Harshal Patel helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7-run.

Faf’s authoritative 62 off 39 and Maxwell’s 77 off 44 helped RCB post 189/9. Harshal Patel then roared back to form with a crucial spell of 3/32, as he held his nerve in the last over and defended 20 to win the match for RCB. David Willey and Mohammed Siraj scalped one wicket each. RCB will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

Kohli said before the last game against Rajathan Royals that the RCB team management have informed him that he will be leading the side in next few games. “They informed me last time saying I might have to captain a couple of games, nothing I’m not used to doing. So I’m happy to step in, ready to continue from whatever Faf has been doing,” Kohli said on Sunday.

(with ANI inputs)