Sanju Samson began his 2023 IPL campaign with a half-century in Rajasthan Royals' opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Samson scored 55 runs in 32 balls, helping RR post a big score on the board. After winning the toss, SRH's stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar chose to bowl first, and RR's opening pair of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave the team a brilliant start by making 85 runs in the first six overs. This is RR's highest-ever score in a powerplay and the sixth-highest of any team in the 15-year history of the IPL.

Sanju Samson in the first match of IPL since 2020:



2020: 74(32)

2021: 119(63)

2022: 55(27)

2023: 55(32) pic.twitter.com/D7oT8zgPya — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 2, 2023

Samson achieved a unique feat by becoming the first player to score 700 runs against SRH in IPL history. The record was previously held by Virat Kohli, who is second on the list. Samson also holds the record for hitting more than 600 runs against SRH, which includes one century and three half-centuries. He achieved the milestone of scoring a century against the Men in Orange in the 2019 season at the same venue as today's match. Despite making 102 runs in 55 balls, Samson was in a losing cause as the hosts chased down the total of 199.

Most runs in IPL history against SRH

Sanju Samson - 725

Virat Kohli - 569

Shane Watson - 566

AB de Villiers - 540

Ambati Rayudu - 540

In the match against SRH, RR put up a score of 203 on the board, with both Buttler and Jaiswal scoring 54 runs each. Shimron Hetmyer also contributed with a quick 16-ball 22. With a formidable total on the board, RR's bowlers put in a spirited performance to restrict SRH to just 167/8, securing a comfortable win by 36 runs. Overall, it was an impressive start for Samson and RR, who will look to carry the momentum forward in the upcoming matches of the tournament.