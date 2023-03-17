Mayank Agarwal Shares Hilarious Meme Featuring Centre Guard, Fans Respond with Witty Reactions - Check

Mayank Agarwal, a batter for Team India and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), recently showcased his humorous side by sharing a cricket-related meme on Twitter. Despite being out of the Indian team's reckoning, Mayank is keeping his spirits high with his social media posts. He played his last Test match against Sri Lanka in March 2022 and has failed to find a spot in the ODI squad since November 2020. Moreover, he has yet to make his debut in the T20I format.

Small role, huge impact pic.twitter.com/w4MvBJNbfJ — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) March 17, 2023

In the previous season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mayank led the Punjab Kings side, but they released him ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. However, SRH acquired his services by paying a hefty paycheck of 8.25 crores. Mayank took to Twitter to share a picture of an abdominal guard, a protective gear worn by cricketers during matches, with the caption "Small role, huge impact."

The post quickly caught the attention of cricket fans, who responded with hilarious reactions. Despite being out of the Indian team, Mayank's popularity has not dwindled, and his social media presence is still strong. Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disappointing season in the previous IPL, finishing in the eighth position in the points table. As a result, they made several changes to their squad, including releasing captain Kane Williamson and some other players. At the mini-auction, they picked up exciting players like Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook to bolster their side. With a new-look squad, SRH is hoping for a better performance in IPL 2023.

Mayank Agarwal's sense of humour is keeping his spirits high despite being out of the Indian team's reckoning. SRH is hoping that their new acquisitions, including Mayank, will help them achieve a better result in the upcoming IPL season. Cricket fans are eagerly anticipating the action that will unfold on the field.