IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar Questions Jofra Archer's Commitment After Mid-IPL Exit

Sunil Gavaskar has strongly criticized Jofra Archer for abruptly leaving the Mumbai Indians camp during IPL 2023. Despite MI investing ₹8 crore on him at the IPL 2022 auction, Archer played only five matches this season due to a recurring elbow injury. Gavaskar believes that MI should not pay him the full amount considering his lack of commitment and underwhelming performance.

"What has been Mumbai Indians experience of Jofra Archer? They took a punt on him knowing that he was injured and would be available only from this season. They paid big money for him and what has he given in return? He didn't seem 100 per cent fit and he should have informed the franchise about it. They only realised when he turned up and found that he was barely able to bowl at his usual pace. In between the tournament, he went abroad for treatment which is what his country's cricket board apparently said. So he was never fully fit, but still came over. If he was committed to the franchise, who probably pay him more than the ECB does, he should have stayed right till the end even if he wasn't going to play and show his commitment towards the franchise. Instead, he has opted to fly off back to the UK," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

MI's hopes of utilizing Archer's talents to address their bowling concerns were dashed as he struggled to regain his form after missing the previous season. The fast bowler conceded a large number of runs, including 33 against RCB, 42 against Punjab Kings, and 56 against them in the return fixture. With just two wickets to his name, Gavaskar is particularly irked by Archer's attitude and questions his dedication to the franchise.

"A day later, a story appears that he is going to get a multi-million-pound deal with Mumbai Indians to play for their team in the various leagues in the world. This has got to be the greatest diversionary trick attempted. Mumbai Indians are not fools to sign a lame horse for any future race. Make no mistake, Mumbai Indians won't be amused at the turn of events and now that they have come back well in the tournament without his presence, he will be lucky if he gets his full fee for the IPL and if he does then he would do well to give half to his favourite charity."

Despite Archer denying reports of flying to England for consultation, it was later revealed that he did travel and has now returned home to focus on rehabilitation after being excluded from England's Ashes squad. Gavaskar urges MI to be cautious and not pay the full amount assigned to Archer, emphasizing that the franchise should not be taken advantage of.

"There's simply no point paying even one rupee for a player, however big a name he may be, if he is not going to be available for the entire tournament. It's got to be the player's choice to pick playing for an IPL franchise or his country. Full marks to him if he chooses country over IPL, but if he chooses IPL then he has to fulfil his commitments totally and not make some excuse and leave early, especially towards the time when qualifying for the Playoffs becomes crucial," added Gavaskar.

"For far too long the franchises have been too lenient and allowed players to leave towards the latter half of the tournament. This is mainly a problem with English players and like said earlier, it is totally understandable to choose playing for the country, but if you have signed up for the IPL then you got to fulfil your commitments to your franchise right till the end of the tournament. If the franchise fails to qualify for the Playoffs, you get to return a week early."

Archer's case is not an isolated incident of franchises facing disappointing returns on their hefty investments. This year, players like Kyle Jamieson (₹1 crore by CSK), Jhye Richardson (₹1.5 crore by MI), and Will Jacks (₹3.2 crore by RCB) have all incurred significant losses for their respective teams. This recurring trend reinforces Gavaskar's concern and highlights the need for caution in such financial decisions.