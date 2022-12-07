IPL 2023: T20 League all set to START on THIS date, World Test Championships 2023 Final in 1st week of June

The India Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini auction is set to take on December 23 in Kochi but fans are already wondering when the tournament will kick off next season. According to report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are planning to start IPL 2023 on either March 31 or April 1 next year.

“The IPL stakeholders, who have spoken to the BCCI, say that the board has indicated to them that March 31 or April 1 - more likely the latter - could be the potential launch date for the league, leaving the final schedule still open ended. With Gujarat Titans being the defending champions, the IPL is expected to kick off in Ahmedabad,” a report on Cricbuzz website stated.

April 1 is a Saturday and that will be just about a week from the third and final ODI between India and Australia follows the four-Test series between the two sides. The final India vs Australia ODI is expected to be on March 22, less than 10 days from the IPL 2023 launch.

IPL 2023 will also witness the return to home-and-away fixtures for the 10 IPL teams, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed schedule for the IPL 2023 is expected to be announced soon.

The T20 League could come to an end around May 28 or June 4, 2023. It will mean that the IPL 2023 Final dates may be too close to the proposed ICC World Test Championships 2023 final, which is expected to start around the first week of June at the Kennington Oval in London.

“Assuming that India qualifies for the WTC final, the BCCI, the national selectors and the team management may have to do a lot of balancing with those dates, more so if the league schedule spills over to June,” the report stated.

Clarity being sought on Cameron Green availability

The IPL team have taken note of Australia head coach Andrew McDonald’s comments on Australian all-rounder Cameron Green. Green has given his name for the IPL auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Green is expected to be a big draw in the auction but a couple of franchises have said that they will seek clarity from the BCCI on the Australian all-rounder’s availability before the December 23 auction.