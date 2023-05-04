Here's Why Virat Kohli Will Not Pay Fine For His On-Field Spat With Gautam Gambhir - Check

The recent IPL 2023 game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) may have been a low-scoring match, but it was undoubtedly an exciting one, with plenty of on-field action. The LSG team had a tough time chasing down the target of 127, eventually getting bowled out for just 108 runs. However, despite the fantastic performance from the bowlers, it was Virat Kohli who took centre stage.

Kohli was clearly charged up during the game, and his energy levels were contagious, with the crowd cheering for RCB instead of the home team. He made it a point to unsettling the LSG batsmen and even got into an on-field spat with Naveen ul Haq, which led to Gautam Gambhir, the LSG mentor, getting involved. The confrontation continued even after the handshake between the players.

Another angle of the Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir argument and Naveen Ul Haq having some with King Kohli too. #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/gVLQXdNXsI — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) May 1, 2023

Unfortunately, their actions led to both Kohli and Gambhir getting docked their full match fees, while Naveen ul Haq was fined 50% of his fees. However, the question is, will Kohli actually pay the fine?

According to an RCB official who spoke to Cricbuzz, the franchise will be paying the fine on Kohli's behalf. The official explained that the team values the effort and dedication of its players, who put their bodies on the line for the team, and as such, fines are not deducted from their salaries. Kohli's match fee is reportedly around Rs 1 crore, adjusted according to his INR 15 crore salary, and the entire amount will be paid by RCB. However, the website couldn't confirm Gambhir's match fee.

As far as the points table is concerned, LSG currently holds the 2nd spot with 5 wins from 10 matches, while RCB sits at the 5th spot with 5 wins from 9 matches. It remains to be seen how the rest of the season unfolds for both teams, but with Kohli's leadership and the team's commitment, RCB will undoubtedly continue to give their best on the field.