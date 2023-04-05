Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who is known for speaking his mind, slammed out-of-form Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Prithvi Shaw after he fared poorly once again vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023 match. Shaw has scored 12 and 7 in the first two matches this season vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and GT respectively. His lack of form is a huge concern for Capitals who have lost both of their matches so far in this season. Giving example of Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sehwag said that Shaw needs to be as consistent as them to grow in his career.

"He (Shaw) has been dismissed playing these similar shots several times…but shouldn’t he also learn from his mistakes? Look at Shubman Gill. He played U-19 cricket with him (Shaw) and is now playing Test, ODIs and T20Is for India, but Shaw is still struggling in IPL," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

The Ex-India opener said that Shaw needs to bring consistency in his game. He cited Gaikwad's example that how he scored 600 runs in an IPL season.

"He has to make the most of this IPL platform and score runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 600 odd runs in an IPL season. Shubman Gill also scored big runs. So even Shaw has to be consistent with his IPL scores," he further said.

Shaw vs Gill vs Ruturaj: Performances in IPL

In IPL 2021, Gaikwad won the Orange Cap after finishing as the leading run-scorer that helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinch the title. He scored 635 runs (Sehwag was pointing to this very season earlier) in 16 games which included 1 hundred and four fifties. He has started IPL 2023 in good fashion as well, missing century by a whisker vs GT in the opening game.

Gill has been a consistent performer. Playing for KKR in 2021, Gill finished with 478 runs in 17 games. Gill has worked hard on his strike rate too and looks to attack from the word go.

The consistency and improvement is missing from Shaw's game whose weakness against the brutal pace is a quite visible these days.