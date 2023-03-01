Watch - 'LSG Mein Koi Senior Ya Junior Nahi Hai...', Gautam Gambhir's Speech Ahead Of Super Giants' Training Camp Goes Viral

Former India captain Gautam Gambhir is known for talking straight. He often comes out as very harsh in his analysis due to the same reason but Gambhir sees no reputation, status of a player before speaking his heart out on them or their game. His takes have earned him hate of the fans in the past but Gambhir still does not shy away from saying the things which he feels are right and fact-based. Gambhir also happens to be the mentor of Luckow Super Giants (LSG) in Indian Premier League. The Lucknow-based franchise roped him as a mentor last year. They reached the playoffs last time but could not go on to win the tournament.

This year Gambhir is extra motivated and wants to win the cup, as part of the coaching staff. Not to forget, he has done it twice as a player and captain with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Gambhir won KKR their first-ever title in 2012 and then lifted the trophy second time in 2014. After he left, KKR have struggled to perform to the standards he set. He has taken the charge of looking over the training camp of LSG which is happening in Delhi right now. Ahead of a training session, he gave a motivating speech in hindi to the players who have arrived for the camp, saying that no one is a junior or senior at LSG.

"Camp mein jab aao, ye soch ke aana ki do mahine this is your family. Yahan is franchise mein koi senior, koi junior nahi hai, koi international aur koi domestic nahi hai, koi overseas aur koi first-class cricketer nahi hai. Sab ek level ke players hai. Jitni importance ek international player ko di jaegi utni hi importance ek domestic player ko di jaegi. (When you come to the camp, you come here believing this is your family. In this team, there are no seniors or juniors, international or domestic players, overseas or first-class cricketers. Over here, every player will be treated the same way. Each player will get the same importance)," said Gambhir.

Watch Gambhir's speech below:

LSG play their first game vs Delhi Capitals in Lucknow on April 1. Gambhir told players that the only thing coaches will demand from them is their commitment to the game as they want to win the title this year.