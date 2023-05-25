topStoriesenglish2613273
IPL 2023: Zomato’s 'Not So Sweet Mangoes' Post After Lucknow Super Giants Exit Is Trending And How

The Lucknow-based franchise was forced to mute words like "mango", "mangoes", "sweet" and "aam" on Twitter after relentless trolling aimed at Naveen. 

May 25, 2023
  • Naveen-ul-Haq took four wickets against MI.
  • Mumbai will face Gujarat in qualifier 2.
  • The winner will face Chennai in final.

Lucknow Super Giants’ Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign came to an end this season after facing a defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator last night. Apart from the on-field performance, the franchise has been in the limelight, thanks to their pacer Naveen-ul-Haq’s much-talked-about altercation with Virat Kohli. Following the defeat on Wednesday, the Lucknow-based franchise was forced to mute words like "mango", "mangoes", "sweet" and "aam" on Twitter after relentless trolling aimed at Naveen. Soon, Zomato - a popular online food delivery platform - came up with a witty post to share their take on this matter.

Sharing a picture of the Afghan international’s batting at the crease, Zomato uploaded a photo of two mangoes. “Not so sweet mangoes,” the tweet read. For the uninitiated, Naveen had previously shared a photo of mangoes to make fun of Kohli’s performance in an IPL match against Mumbai Indians.

 

 

 

 

Needless to say, these two posts once again compelled cricket fans to recall the fiery episode of Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli’s squabble in this season’s IPL.

This person, however, expressed his desire to order sweet mangoes from Lucknow.

 

 

Appreciating the funny post, another person commented, “Brilliant from Zomato, this shows how united we are as a nation! If you try to take a dig at our national hero - then you are taking a dig at all of us!”

 

 

This social media user felt that Naveen-ul-Haq tried his best to earn a win for Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator.

 

 

Coming back to on-field developments, Naveen-ul-Haq produced a sensational bowling display on Wednesday to pick up four wickets against Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. Yash Thakur also contributed significantly by scalping three wickets. Mumbai all-rounder Cameron Green played a fine knock of 23-ball 41 to guide his side to a defendable total of 182.

In response, Lucknow Super Giants had to endure a collapse and Krunal Pandya’s men folded for a lowly 101. Mumbai Indians pacer Akash Madhwal scripted incredible figures of 5/5 to earn a convincing 81-run triumph for the five-time IPL champions.

Mumbai Indians will face defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans in the second Qualifier on Friday. The winner of this game will take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday.

