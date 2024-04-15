Advertisement
ROHIT SHARMA

IPL 2024: After Rohit Sharma's Pants Come Off During MI Vs CSK Clash, Memes Pour In; Check Best Ones Here

Rohit dropped Ruturaj Gaikwad in the match but he made up for this slip in the fielding after stroking a masterful century. However, it could not help MI beat CSK on Sunday night.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 08:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Rohit Sharma drops Ruturaj's catch.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs in IPL 2024 to collect two more point in the ongoing season. During the game, a funny incident took place as former MI captain Rohit Sharma dived to catch a call, dropped it and in the process, lost his pants too. The cameras were on him and the pictures went viral all over the world. With a wry smile on his face, Rohit picked up the ball and threw back to the keeper before picking his pants up. Social media was mighty impressed with Rohit for his effort as such incidents keep happening on the cricket field when the fielders go an extra yard to stop a boundary or take a diving catch in the deep.

The incident, however, also inspired some light jokes and memes to pour in on social media. Check the best ones here:

MI's chase of 207 runs began promisingly, with openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan laying a solid foundation. They targeted CSK's pacers Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, and Mustafizur Rahman, accumulating boundaries in the initial overs. However, Pathirana's breakthrough ended Kishan's quickfire innings at 23 runs off 15 balls. Shortly after, Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal added to MI's woes.

Rohit Sharma continued his onslaught, reaching his half-century in 30 balls, but MI kept losing wickets at crucial junctures. Despite a valiant effort from Rohit, who eventually scored an unbeaten 105 off 63 balls, MI fell short of the target. Their innings concluded at 186/6 in 20 overs, with Pathirana shining for CSK with four wickets.

Earlier in the match, CSK posted a formidable total of 206/4, courtesy of brilliant performances by Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and a remarkable hat-trick of sixes by MS Dhoni in the final over. Despite a shaky start after losing Ajinkya Rahane early, CSK recovered well, with Gaikwad and Dube anchoring the innings. Gaikwad's explosive knock of 69 runs and Dube's unbeaten 66 provided the necessary impetus to CSK's innings.

Dhoni's late blitz propelled CSK past the 200-run mark, leaving MI with a challenging target to chase. Pandya was the standout bowler for MI, claiming two wickets.

Overall, CSK's clinical performance with both bat and ball secured them a crucial victory, while MI's inconsistencies continue to plague their campaign in the IPL 2024.

