Gerald Coetzee: At Base Price Of Rs 2 Crore, SA Pacer Set To Earn Crores; All You Need To Know About Him

IPL 2024 Auction: Not many know but South Africa's pace sensation Gerald Coetzee has the experience of what it is like to be a part of an IPL franchise as in 2021, he was signed by Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for Liam Livingstone. At that time, the youngster had presented South Africa in two Under-19 World Cups. Now in 2023, the pacer has experience representing his nation's senior team with 2 Test, 3 T20Is, and 14 ODIs under his belt. His recent performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India can make him a serious target at the IPL 2024 auction.

The promising South African bowler was on show at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. He took 20 wickets by the end of the competition. However, his perseverance throughout South Africa's loss in the semifinals was what really stood out. Proteas bowlers bowled their heart out against Australia. Coetzee was outstanding once more, taking two wickets in nine overs of bowling, and his final over was just outstanding.

There won't be any Marquee List in the upcoming auctions



Manish Pandey (Set 1)

erald Coetzee (Set 2)

Pat Cummims (Set 2)

Harshal Patel (Set 2)

Daryl Mitchell (Set 2)

Rachin Ravindra (Set 2)#IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/clROiGMOZj Hustler (@HustlerCSK) December 11, 2023

Coetzee has enrolled himself in the 2 crore bracket alongside Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Harry Brook and Sean Abbott if we talk about the overseas list. Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Harshal Patel are the only Indians in the 2 crore list.

South Africa have already produced numerous dangerous pacers like Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and many more. We can expect Gerald to become one of the greatest pace legends with a huge frame of 6'3. He was picked for South Africa's Under-19 team when he was just 16 years of age because of his sheering pace.