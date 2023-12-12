IPL 2024 Auction: Only 3 Indians In Official List Of 23 Players In Rs 2 Crore Bracket; Who Are They? Check All Names Here

The Indian Premier League's governing body announced the full list of players who will be up for auction on December 19 in Dubai. The IPL 2024 is taking place outside India for the first time and a total of 333 players will be available to be picked. Out of these 333, 214 are Indians alone while 119 players are from overseas, including 2 from Associate Nations. A total of 116 capped and 215 uncapped players are there, said the IPL release.

Out of the 333 players, only 23 players have kept themselves in the elite Rs 2 crore bracket. Twenty of these players are from overseas. Only 3 Indians are in the bracket and all of them have played many internationals for India and are part of the current setup too. Among the notable overseas players, the big names are Harry Brook of England, who was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last month.

Australia's Travis Head has also kept himself in the Rs 2 crore bracket. The World Cup winner is likely to be chased down by more than one franchise on the auction day. South Africa's emerging pace sensation Gerald Coetzee is also in the Rs crore bracket while Pat Cummins, Chris Woakes, Josh Inglis and Lockie Ferguson are also in Rs 2 crore category.

All eyes will be on Mitchell Starc who has also kept himself under this elite category. Stacr last played the IPL in 2015 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Expect RCB to b one of the teams chasing him at the auction as they require a strong pace bowling attack.

IPL 2024 Player Auction List Announced _



Here are the Numbers You Need To Know _#IPLAuction | #IPL pic.twitter.com/WmLJMl3Ybs — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 11, 2023

There are only three Indians in the Rs 2 crore category as told earlier, all of the capped players. They are Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel and Umesh Yadav. It will be interesting to see whether the teams go after all of them with the limited cash in hand.

Overseas players in Rs 2 crore bracket in IPL 2024 auction

Harry Brook - England, Travis Head - Australia, Rilee Rossouw - South Africa, Steve Smith - Australia, Gerald Coetzee - South Africa, Pat Cummins - Australia, Chris Woakes - England, Josh Inglis - Australia, Lockie Ferguson - New Zealand, Josh Hazlewood - Australia, Mitchell Starc - Australia, Mujeeb Ur Rahman - Afghanistan, Jamie Overton - England, David Willey - England, Ben Duckett - England, Mustafizur Rahman - Bangladesh, Adil Rashid - England, Rassie van der Dussen - South Africa, James Vince - England, Sean Abbott - Australia

Indian players in Rs 2 crore bracket in IPL 2024 auction

Harshal Patel - India, Shardul Thakur - India, Umesh Yadav - India.