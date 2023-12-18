Phil Salt: In IPL 2024 Auction, England Batter Has Base Price Of Rs 1.5 Crore; Know All About His Parents, Girlfriend Here

England's opening batter in the white-ball format Phil Salt is likely to end up with crores after the IPL 2023 Auction in Dubai. Salt has featured in 19 ODIs and 19 T20Is for England and has done quite well for them in the two formats. He is still at the early stage of his career but Salt has been billed as the next big thing in English cricket.

Salt has set the ongoing T20I series vs West Indies on fire with 174 runs in just 3 matches. He is batting in this series at a strike rate of 175.76, which includes 12 fours and 11 sixes. Overall in T20Is, he has smashed 619 runs at a good average of 133.40. In all T20s, Salt bats with strike rate of 151.93.

Salt was earlier with Delhi Capitals but the franchise released him ahead of the auction. The attacking opening batter may be targetted by teams which lack solid overseas openers. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) could be two teams who are likely to start a bidding war on him. He has set his base price as Rs 1.5 crore at IPL 2024 auction. Clearly, Salt feels that he will be sought after in the bidding room.

All about Phil Salt: Cricket career, family and girlfriend

Salt was born in 1996 in Bodelwyddan in Wales. He went a school in Chester. He started playing cricket in school and became a part of North Ease Wales Under 11 team. Salt was a football fan too, being a Manchester City fan, but he chose cricket as his career.

Not many know that Salt moved to West Indies for six years when he was just 9 with his family. When he was 15, he got a scholarship with Surrey county and moved back to England to pursue cricket professionally.

Salt belongs to a sports family. His father Chris Salt played Rugby and Cricket in England. He later became a property dealer. There is no knowledge available in public domain about his mother. Phil's brother is a former tennis player.

Talking about Phil's girlfriend, she is Abi McLaven and the couple has been dating each other for 3 years now.

Salt keeps posting photos with with love of his life Abi on his Instagram. There is not much information available on the internet about what Abi does.

Salt had been picked by Delhi Capitals for a sum of Rs 2 crore in mega auction in 2022. He will hope for a much better price in IPL 2024 auction. Whether he gets it or not, only time will tell.