IPL 2024 Auction: Which Foreign Players Will Be Available For IPL 2024?

As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the official window for the tournament from March 22 to the end of May. However, the exact dates remain pending due to the upcoming general elections, adding an element of anticipation to the cricketing calendar.

According to Cricbuzz, cricket boards from Australia, South Africa, Afghanistan, New Zealand, and West Indies have communicated their players' full availability for the IPL 2024. With minimal riders, this sets the stage for a thrilling season as teams prepare for the much-anticipated auction in Dubai on December 19.

Conditional Approvals from England, Ireland, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh

While optimism surrounds the participation of players from various nations, the scenario is nuanced for England, Ireland, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. These cricket boards have given conditional approval, raising intriguing questions about the availability of star players during the IPL.

Australian Players' Commitment, Except for Josh Hazlewood

Cricket Australia (CA) has assured the BCCI that most Australian players will be fully available for the IPL. An exception is Josh Hazlewood, who will join the league only from the first week of May. The CA has granted players the flexibility to choose IPL over the Sheffield Shield final, scheduled from March 21 to 25.

England Players' Availability Hinges on Fitness and International Duty

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has outlined that its players can participate in the IPL unless unfit or involved in international duties. The availability of English players is contingent on the ECB's summer international program surrounding the Twenty20 World Cup, which is yet to be finalized.

Partial Availability from Bangladesh and Ireland, Special Permissions Granted

In contrast, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Cricket Ireland (CIO) have made their players available only partially. Notably, special permissions have been granted to Mustafizur Rahman and Josh Little, adding an interesting dynamic to their participation in the IPL.

Sri Lanka's Dilemma and Exceptions

Sri Lanka faces a unique challenge with the scheduled Test against Bangladesh from March 30 to April 3. Despite concerns, certain players, including Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, and Dushmantha Chameera, are set to be available for the entire duration of the IPL.