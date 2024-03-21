CSK Coach Explains Ravindra Jadeja Captaincy Fiasco From 2022 After MS Dhoni Hands Ruturaj Gaikwad The Responsibility

Chennai Super Kings were not ready to move on from MS Dhoni despite appointing Ravindra Jadeja as their skipper in IPL 2022, admitted head coach Stephen Fleming after the five-time winners made the leadership change with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking charge, on Thursday. On the eve of the IPL 2024 season-opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, CSK announced that opening batter Gaikwad will take over the captaincy reins from Dhoni.

In 2022, CSK entered the IPL with Jadeja as their skipper but it was a move that backfired, with Dhoni taking back the captaincy role. (IPL 2024: After MS Dhoni Steps Down As CSK Captain, Virat Kohli Pens Emotional Note For 'Thala')

"We weren't ready to move away from MS (Dhoni) in 2022. Dhoni has a good sense of the game, but we want to develop the young players for the role. We are well prepared this time," Fleming told the media, as per PTI ahead of CSK's clash against RCB.

"(The) last time MS (had) left captaincy, (it) was shocking to us and we weren't aware that MS would step down. But this time we knew," Fleming said.

"We have been working hard to prepare leaders. We have been slow on life after MS Dhoni. But trusting the youngsters has paid off well for us. I have already had a word with the youngsters like Rutu (Gaekwad) about leadership and captaincy. It is a great opportunity for him to lead the team," Fleming said.

Fleming said Dhoni had looked promising in practice matches in the lead up to the IPL and hoped he would not have any fitness-related issues during the tournament.

"MS has done well in the practice games and I hope that we will have his services for the rest of the season," he said. (IPL 2024: CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's Love Story; Know About His Wife Utkarsha Pawar Who's Also A Cricketer - In Pics)

Former India cricketer CD Gopinath on Thursday backed MS Dhoni's decision to step down as Chennai Super Kings skipper and hand over the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the Indian Premier League. The 94-year-old Gopinath, who began his Test career with knocks of 50 not out and 42 against England in 1951, said it is a wise move to relinquish captaincy and nurture a younger star to take the team forward.

"MS Dhoni is a balanced guy and a very good leader of men. It must have been his decision to promote Ruturaj (Gaikwad) as captain because he knows that he is not going to last as the captain forever."He wants to nurture Ruturaj and wants him to take CSK to greater heights," Gopinath told PTI Video.

He praised Dhoni for his captaincy, for what he has done for India and for Chennai in the IPL."MS comes from a very different background. Nobody coming from Jharkhand back then would have thought you would play cricket for the country.

"MS Dhoni is a great captain and, apart from all this, he is a great human being as well. He doesn't demonstrate emotions and is very well balanced. I am very glad that he has led CSK but there comes a time when everyone has to say goodbye to the game." Gopinath also backed CSK to pip Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opener on Friday and said the latter, still searching for their maiden IPL title triumph, may have to wait for one more season at least to lift the silverware.

He predicted a final between CSK and the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians.

"Virat is a great player and has many more years left as player. But I don't think that he will win the title this season." Gopichand also advised Rohit Sharma not to try pre-meditated shots if he wants to be successful this season.

"Rohit is good, he is aggressive but him pre-meditating his shots has led to his downfall recently. He should not pre-meditate his shots, should wait and play the ball to its merit."

On Rishabh Pant's comeback, Gopinath said, "One player can't change the fortunes of the team and him being the captain, he needs to understand the opposition well. If he does so then he can be successful with DC."