'Kisiko Batana Mat...:' Suresh Raina Reveals How MS Dhoni Invited Him To His Wedding, Watch VIRAL Video

All the world knows the bond between 'Chinna Thala' and 'Thala' aka Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni is a special one and the former India cricketer has shared an incident which has spread like fire on the internet. Raina shared a story when MS Dhoni was getting married and how he secretly invited the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player to his wedding.

Recently in a viral video on internet, Raina shared an unheard story about how he got invited to Dhoni's marriage in 2010. (Hardik Pandya Has Recovered From Ankle Injury, To Captain India in Home T20Is Vs Afghanistan, Says Report)

"Unhone phone kiya, bola, 'kahan ho?'. Maine bola, 'hum toh Lucknow mein hai'. 'Phir vo bole 'Keh rahe hai, meri shaadi hai Dehradun mein aaja, Silent aana kisiko batana nahi, main wait kar raha hu tera.' To main normal kapdon mein gaya tha, phir main unki hi shaadi mein, unhi ke kapdey pehne maine. (He had called me and asked me, 'Where are you?'. I said I am in Lucknow. He then said, 'I am getting married in Dehradun. Don't tell anyone and come fast, I am waiting for you'. So, I went wearing my normal clothes and I was at his wedding, wearing his clothes)," said Raina in a viral video.

Watch the video here:

This is how Dhoni invited Suresh Raina in his wedding pic.twitter.com/35496VgnvJ (@Mahiyank_78) December 23, 2023

With numerous rumours suggesting that MS Dhoni could play his last game in the IPL next year, here is what he said when the last time he asked about his retirement. (IPL 2024: CSK CEO Gives Update On MS Dhoni's Knee Injury)

"I have never thought about it. I am still playing cricket. IPL I am still playing. It will be very interesting to see what I end up doing after cricket. I think for sure, I want to spend a bit more time with the Army because last few years I have not been able to do that," MS Dhoni can be heard as saying in a video that has gone viral.

CSK Squad For IPL 2024: MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.