IPL 2024 Final Ticket Booking Guide: How To Buy IPL 2024 Final Ticket?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is fast approaching its climax, with fans eagerly awaiting the grand finale on May 26 at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. As excitement builds, ensuring you have a ticket to witness this historic event in person is crucial. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to book your IPL 2024 tickets online, covering various platforms like BookMyShow, PayTM Insider, and TicketGenie.

Booking IPL 2024 Tickets Online

Securing a seat for the IPL 2024 games has never been easier. With multiple franchises collaborating with different ticketing partners, here’s a step-by-step breakdown for booking tickets for your favorite team’s home matches.

PayTM Insider

Teams: Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals

Visit the Platform: Go to PayTM or visit www.insider.com.

Search for IPL 2024 Tickets: Look for the TATA IPL 2024 ticket section and click on it.

Select Your Match: Find the match you want to attend and click on it.

Choose Your Seats: A stadium layout will be displayed. Select your preferred seats based on availability.

Complete the Purchase: Proceed with payment using your preferred method. Ensure you have your address ready if the tickets are to be delivered.

Time Limit: Remember, you have a seven-minute window to complete the purchase after adding tickets to your cart.

BookMyShow

Teams: Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals

Visit the Official Website: Go to www.bookmyshow.com or open the BookMyShow app.

Navigate to Sports: Click on the sports tab on the homepage.

Select the Match: Find the match you want to attend and click on it.

Book Tickets: Click the ‘Book’ button and select your desired tickets.

Payment: Once you’ve selected your tickets, proceed to the payment page to complete the purchase.

TicketGenie

Team: Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Check Availability: Visit the TicketGenie website to see if tickets for RCB’s home matches are available.

Follow Instructions: Once available, follow the on-screen instructions to select and purchase your tickets.

IPL 2024 Final: Date, Stadium, Venue, and Ticket Prices

The pinnacle event of IPL 2024 will take place on May 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This guide will help you book your spot for this ultimate cricketing showdown.

Booking Final and Playoff Tickets via PayTM Insider

Access the Platform: Open the PayTM Insider website or app.

Select Your City: Choose ‘Chennai’ for the final and Qualifier 2 tickets, or ‘Ahmedabad’ for Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches.

Choose the Game: Select the specific game you want to attend.

Purchase Process: Click ‘BUY NOW’ to start the ticket purchasing process.

Select Stands: Choose your preferred stands and number of tickets, then add them to your cart.

Checkout: Provide necessary details such as phone number and email, then complete the payment.

Ticket Prices and Availability

Qualifier 1 and Eliminator: Tickets for these matches, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, will be available starting May 14 for RuPay Card Holders and May 15 for general public.

Qualifier 2 and Final: Tickets for matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will be available starting May 20 for RuPay Card Holders and May 21 for general public.