'Gautam Gambhir Is The Master Mind,' Fans Left In Awe From Mentor's Masterstroke Of Sunil Narine As KKR Opener
Sunil Narine has been sensational for KKR as an opener in the IPL 2024 season so far.
Trending Photos
Kolkata Knight Riders are on a roll as they are unbeaten in the IPL 2024 season with two wins from their two games played so far and one man has caught the limelight for their tremendous form, Gautam Gambhir. Former skipper who won two IPL trophies with franchise is back where it all began for him and he has made some changes in the lineup. Sunil Narine now opens the batting for KKR alongside Philip Salt and so far it has worked wonders for the 2-time champions.
Recently in their clash against the Delhi Capitals, Narine went all guns blazing after the oppostion bowlers handing KKR a dream start to their game. He smashed 85 off 39 balls with 7 fours and 7 sixes as an opener which got KKR more than 160 runs on the board before the 12th over.
Here are the reactions...
Making Sunil Narine the opener is one of the greatest decision in IPL history.
Hats off to Gautam Gambhir for this magical decision. pic.twitter.com/Ky9U25Kd0n Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) April 3, 2024
gotta appreciate gambhir
coaches a fearless brand of t20 cricket
2 motm final performances in world cups
openly takes on the cancer of hero worship surrounding the 2 biggest frauds of indian cricket pic.twitter.com/u3xOHctC38(@ffsfir) April 3, 2024
Thank you Gautam Gambhir for this
pic.twitter.com/qLhaHsAn9i Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) April 3, 2024
KKR under Gautam Gambhir#KKRvDCpic.twitter.com/N0KkHY4ufY Vaibhav Hatwal (@vaibhav_hatwal) April 3, 2024
Sunil Narine under Gautam Gambhir is just different gravy
Thank you GG for the nostalgic 2017 vibes. Nobody before this season thought that Sumil Narine will ever open again in Ipl. pic.twitter.com/oWGW6ofeok R (@OverMidWicket) April 3, 2024
(More to follow)
Live Tv