Kolkata Knight Riders are on a roll as they are unbeaten in the IPL 2024 season with two wins from their two games played so far and one man has caught the limelight for their tremendous form, Gautam Gambhir. Former skipper who won two IPL trophies with franchise is back where it all began for him and he has made some changes in the lineup. Sunil Narine now opens the batting for KKR alongside Philip Salt and so far it has worked wonders for the 2-time champions.

Recently in their clash against the Delhi Capitals, Narine went all guns blazing after the oppostion bowlers handing KKR a dream start to their game. He smashed 85 off 39 balls with 7 fours and 7 sixes as an opener which got KKR more than 160 runs on the board before the 12th over.

