Advertisement
NewsCricket
IPL 2024

'Gautam Gambhir Is The Master Mind,' Fans Left In Awe From Mentor's Masterstroke Of Sunil Narine As KKR Opener

Sunil Narine has been sensational for KKR as an opener in the IPL 2024 season so far.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 08:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Gautam Gambhir Is The Master Mind,' Fans Left In Awe From Mentor's Masterstroke Of Sunil Narine As KKR Opener

Kolkata Knight Riders are on a roll as they are unbeaten in the IPL 2024 season with two wins from their two games played so far and one man has caught the limelight for their tremendous form, Gautam Gambhir. Former skipper who won two IPL trophies with franchise is back where it all began for him and he has made some changes in the lineup. Sunil Narine now opens the batting for KKR alongside Philip Salt and so far it has worked wonders for the 2-time champions.

Recently in their clash against the Delhi Capitals, Narine went all guns blazing after the oppostion bowlers handing KKR a dream start to their game. He smashed 85 off 39 balls with 7 fours and 7 sixes as an opener which got KKR more than 160 runs on the board before the 12th over.

Here are the reactions...

(More to follow)

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Iran's top commanders?
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to China
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'
DNA Video
DNA: 'East India Company' of independent India
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mira-Bhayandar's 'land mafia company'
DNA
Women will be stoned to death in Taliban
DNA
DNA: India again did a favor to Pakistan
DNA
DNA analysis on country's highest honor
DNA
Know, how Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of Baltimore bridge disaster