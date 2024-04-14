Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Cheering For KKR At Eden Garden With Suhana Khan And AbRam, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the iconic Eden Gardens didn't just showcase intense cricketing action; it was also a star-studded affair, thanks to the presence of none other than Bollywood's beloved Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his children, Suhana Khan and AbRam, along with Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey. The internet erupted with excitement as videos of the celebrities cheering for KKR went viral, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

Star Power on Full Display

As the sun beat down on the spectators, the heat couldn't deter the enthusiasm of SRK, who arrived in Kolkata with his family to support his team. The scenes at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport were nothing short of electrifying, with fans chanting Shah Rukh's name as he made his way through tight security, setting the stage for a memorable day at the cricketing arena.

A Day of Glamour and Cricket

The presence of Bollywood royalty at Eden Gardens added an extra layer of excitement to an already highly anticipated match. Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of KKR, graced the stadium, radiating his trademark charm and energy, much to the delight of the roaring crowd. His daughter, Suhana, and son, AbRam, accompanied him, further elevating the glamour quotient of the event.

Beyond the Limelight: On-field Action

Amidst the glitz and glamour, the focus inevitably shifted to the cricketing action on the field. KKR, riding high on their unbeaten streak at Eden Gardens, faced off against LSG, with both teams eager to bounce back from recent defeats. Skipper Shreyas Iyer's decision to field first set the tone for an exciting clash, as the likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine geared up to showcase their prowess.

The Pulse of the Match

Despite KKR's sensational start to the season, their momentum took a hit as Chennai Super Kings handed them a defeat in their previous encounter. However, with the unwavering support of their passionate owner and the enthusiastic cheers from the stands, KKR aimed to regain their winning form against LSG. The presence of Shah Rukh Khan and his infectious energy injected a renewed sense of determination into the team, resonating with fans and players alike.