IPL 2024: Meet Anshul Kamboj, MI Star Who Troubled Travis Head On His Debut Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians (MI) made a significant change in their playing eleven from their previous contest as Anshul Kamboj made his IPL debut replacing Gerald Coetzee. MI locked horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 6). Kamboj who is just 23 years of age is an all-rounder from Haryana and was bought for Rs 20 lakhs by the five-time IPL champions during the auction.

The young boy from Haryana has 11 wickets in the 9 T20 matches of his career so far. Kamboj was introduced by MI in the powerplay and he trouble SRH opener Travis Head a lot. He got Head out on two occasions but unfortunately could not claim his wicket as first dismissal was ruled out due to no-ball and the second chance was dropped by Thushara at 3rd man.

This year, Kamboj is the second player for MI to make his debut after Naman Dhir. He has played for India Under 19 team and also has 17 wickets in 10 matches of the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"We're going to bowl first. Wicket looks fresh. Might have something with the new ball, want to exploit that. Anshul Kambhoj makes his debut. It's all about playing for pride, play for the badge. And for fans who have been with us through thick and thin," Pandya said.

While Cummins said that dew will play a factor at the Wankhede Stadium. He added they are not thinking much about their upcoming matches.

"Got Agarwal coming back to the side, will bat at three. Dew is a factor here, but we have been batting well. Got four games left, will probably need to win two of those. But we're not thinking that far ahead," Cummins said.