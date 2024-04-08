After Mumbai Indians (MI) registered an emphatic win over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday afternoon, the current and former captains - Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma - made social media updates. These posts started a social media war between their fans yet again. A couple of days back the team had a day off. MI had released a video of the outing in which Rohit and Hardik can be seen huggin each other. That hug almost ended the rumours of rift in the MI camp. But it was all back after the social media posts by Rohit and Hardik on Sunday.

Batting first, MI posted 234 for 5 in 20 overs with Rohit leading the charge, striking a wonderful 49 off just 27 balls. His innings included 6 fours and 3 sixes respectively. Ishan Kishan too came back among runs with a knock of 42 run. Tim David's 21-ball 45 and Romario Shepherd's quickfire 39 off just 10 balls ensured MI finished with a daunting total on the board.

Tristan Stubbs played a blinder for DC, smashing an unbeaten 71 off 25 balls but it was not enough to get the side home. Prithvi Shaw struck a 40-ball 66 but others floundered as DC could manage just 205 for 8 on the board at the end of 20 overs. MI won the match by 29 runs and got their first points on the table.

'Up and running', wrote Hardik on his social media accounts along wiht pictures of the performers in the DC match. One of these photos was of Rohit. The former captain also posted three photos, one of him with Shepherd, one of the kids watching the match and the last one with DC players Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma. There was no pic 'of' or 'with' Hardik that led to another controversy.

A section of fans called Rohit 'insecure' while Hitman's fans defended that Hardik did not do much in this game to be included in the pics posted by Rohit. Many fans commented that Rohit's post shows that the rift still exists in the MI camp.

Take a look at the reactions below:

Insecure Rohit Sharma.

Hardik Pandya posted a pic of Rohit Sharma too but this insecure Dharavi Doraemon is self obsessed. pic.twitter.com/VzMHrcTVxR April 7, 2024

Seems like definitely team dressing room mai 2 teams bann gayi hai.

Hardik aur Rohit ke chakkar mai

Mai sky/Ishan ka bond pehle jaise nahi raha & even Rohit/Ishan

______

Akash & Nita Ambani you have blood on hands for spoiling this one Family

_____#MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/YmxmVppb7W — poojasalve (@pooja_2012) April 7, 2024

Thanks to the win, MI have jumped to 8th spot in the table. But there is still a long way to go in this league. MI next face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 11 at Wankhede.