Virat Kohli On Hugging Gautam Gambhir: 'Abey Bacche Thode Na Hai Yaar'

The cauldron of the Indian Premier League has long been the stage for fiery on-field clashes, and few rivalries have captivated fans quite like that between cricketing stalwarts Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. But in a surprising turn of events, the two legends have seemingly put their differences aside, showcasing a newfound mutual respect that has left both admirers and critics equally intrigued. Addressing a gathering of fans and media, the ever-candid Kohli shed light on his much-discussed hugs with Gambhir and Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq. "People were very disappointed by my behaviour because I hugged Naveen," Kohli quipped, as the crowd erupted in laughter, anticipating a juicy controversy. However, the star batter quickly turned the tables, adding, "That day Gauti bhai also hugged me. I mean, you guys are cribbing because the masala got over?"

The Seeds of Rivalry

The reference to "masala" (spice) was a tongue-in-cheek nod to the fans' apparent disappointment at the cooling of tensions between the two cricketing heavyweights. Kohli's playful admission that the "spice" had run out seemed to strike a chord with the audience, who were perhaps hoping for another heated exchange to add to the annals of this captivating rivalry. The seeds of the Kohli-Gambhir rivalry were sown back in 2016, when an incident during an IPL match between Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gambhir's Kolkata Knight Riders sparked a war of words. Frustrated by his team's inability to pick up wickets, a visibly agitated Gambhir had thrown the ball at the non-striker's end as Kohli completed a run, an act that did not sit well with the RCB skipper.

Renewed Tensions and Reconciliation

The tensions resurfaced in 2023, when Kohli and Gambhir, then the mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants, were involved in a heated exchange during an IPL encounter. While the details of the conversation remain unknown, the two were fined for violating the code of conduct, further fueling the perception of a bitter rivalry. However, the recent embrace between the two legends has sparked a renewed sense of respect and camaraderie. As Kohli himself pointed out, Gambhir had graciously awarded his Man of the Match award to a young Kohli back in 2009, a heartwarming gesture that likely laid the foundation for the mutual admiration that now appears to have blossomed.

A Story of Mutual Respect

This shift in the Kohli-Gambhir dynamic has not gone unnoticed by former cricketers and pundits. Irfan Pathan, who has played alongside both stalwarts, praised the reconciliation, stating, "Gautam Gambhir, the senior guy, actually came forward. Sometimes you cross the line, but as soon as that thing has gone past, when you meet in the future, when you meet now, you meet nicely. This is what we saw." In a sport as intense and high-stakes as cricket, it is heartening to witness the evolution of a once-fiery rivalry into a story of mutual respect and camaraderie. Kohli's lighthearted remarks have not only humanized the two cricketing icons but have also served as a reminder that even the fiercest of competitors can find common ground and forge lasting bonds.