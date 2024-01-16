trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2710413
WATCH: Mohammed Shami's Brutal Reaction On Hardik Pandya Leaving Gujarat Titans For Mumbai Indians, Says, 'Koi Farak Ni Padta'

Under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, GT emerged as a formidable team, clinching the IPL title in 2022 and reaching the final in 2023.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 09:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mohammed Shami, the renowned bowler for India, has shared his perspective on Hardik Pandya's decision to switch from Gujarat Titans (GT) to Mumbai Indians (MI) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Despite Pandya's commendable performances for GT in the last two seasons, including leading them to victory in 2022, the all-rounder has chosen to rejoin MI, where he was traded before the auctions and subsequently appointed as captain.

Even though Pandya served as the captain for GT in both IPL seasons they participated in, Shami believes that the departure of one player doesn't significantly impact others, expressing the sentiment that 'Kisi ke jane se kisi ko fark nahi padta' (The departure of someone doesn't make a difference to someone else).

Under Pandya's captaincy, GT emerged as a formidable team, clinching the IPL title in 2022 and reaching the final in 2023. Pandya showcased exceptional leadership skills, making substantial contributions with both bat and ball. In 2022, he led the run-scoring charts for GT with 487 runs and took eight wickets. In 2023, he continued his impactful performances, scoring 346 runs and claiming three wickets.

