IPL 2024: MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir Share Heart Warming Hug After CSK Beat KKR By 7 Wickets At Chepauk - WATCH

Former India cricketers Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni shared a heartwarming hug post the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday (April 8). Looks like the rivalry and rift rumours are just rumours as both cricket icons were all smiles after seeing each other post match. The Chepauk Stadium went wild when Dhoni came into bat.

MS DHONI AND GAUTAM GAMBHIR HUGGING EACH OTHER



The winners of 2011 World Cup reunited #IPL2024 #tapmad #HojaoADFree pic.twitter.com/5MlHr3zBlE Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) April 8, 2024

Shane Watson enjoyed a stellar career in both international cricket and the IPL, making significant contributions to various franchises. Notably, he clinched titles with both the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during his IPL tenure. With a total of 3,874 runs and 92 wickets, Watson left an indelible mark on the IPL landscape. His final three years in the league, from 2018 to 2020, were spent with the MS Dhoni-led CSK team. Reflecting on his time with CSK, Watson fondly recalled a humorous incident involving Dhoni.

JioCinema IPL expert and former CSK cricketer Shane Watson reminisced about a funny incident involving him and MS Dhoni during his time at the Chennai camp on the #TheInsiders on JioCinema.

"I remember the first time that I played at CSK and one of the first things MS Dhoni said to the whole group was ‘Whatever we do, we want to win the FairPlay award but now that we’ve got you Watson (Shane Watson) the chance of us winning that has significantly reduced.’ And then, that great man ended up walking onto the field in one game and I was like well….Maybe not!"