Advertisement
NewsCricket
IPL 2024

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Hits Four On First Ball Vs SRH, Wife Sakshi Dhoni's Reaction Goes Viral

MS Dhoni has been sensational with his bat in the IPL 2024 season for CSK.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 10:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Hits Four On First Ball Vs SRH, Wife Sakshi Dhoni's Reaction Goes Viral

MS Dhoni has now remained unbeaten in his seven innings this season of the IPL and on Saturday he walked to bat for CSK against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last over of the innings at Chepauk when the crowd went crazy like it always does when 'Thala' comes to the pitch with his bat. MSD scored a four of his very first ball and took a single in the next one to give Shivam Dube the strike. Even his wife Sakshi Dhoni was shocked to see Dhoni score a four of his first delivery of the match and her reaction went viral.

Checkout pic here...

Earlier, Pat Cummins won the toss and asked CSK to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday (April 28). Chennai posted 212 runs with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell and Shivam Dube shining with their impressive knocks. (More to follow)

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Know why NSG commandos had to be sent to Sandeshkhali in Bengal
DNA
Land shifting in Ramban of Jammu
DNA
A massive fire broke out in the forests of Nainital, Uttarakhand
DNA
Know important information related to Amethi and Gandhi family
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan-Pak Army 'Secret Deal' ?
DNA Video
DNA: CBI recovers arms, ammunition in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: Will India Run on Sharia?
DNA Video
DNA: SC Rejects Pleas Seeking 100% VVPAT-EVM Verification
DNA Video
DNA: WhatsApp threatens to leave India
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Patna fire incident