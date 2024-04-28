MS Dhoni has now remained unbeaten in his seven innings this season of the IPL and on Saturday he walked to bat for CSK against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last over of the innings at Chepauk when the crowd went crazy like it always does when 'Thala' comes to the pitch with his bat. MSD scored a four of his very first ball and took a single in the next one to give Shivam Dube the strike. Even his wife Sakshi Dhoni was shocked to see Dhoni score a four of his first delivery of the match and her reaction went viral.

MS Dhoni own wife Sakshi's reaction when he hit the first ball for FOUR #IPL2024 #tapmad #HojaoADFree pic.twitter.com/lYMIrDkQWD Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) April 28, 2024

Earlier, Pat Cummins won the toss and asked CSK to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday (April 28). Chennai posted 212 runs with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell and Shivam Dube shining with their impressive knocks. (More to follow)