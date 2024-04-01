MS Dhoni turned back the clock on Sunday night as he hit an unbeaten 16-ball 37 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Delhi Capitals (DC) in a chase. It was not enough to take the side past the winning mark but the Vizag crowd, which was supposed to be backing the home team DC, had a great time watching a vintage MSD hitting. Not to forget, this was the same stadium where Dhoni had arrived in style in international cricket, smashing 148 vs Pakistan in 2005. 19 years later, Dhoni was still at it as he launched an attack on Delhi bowlers to keep CSK's hopes alive in a difficult chase.

His knock included 4 sixes and 3 huge sixes as CSK finished the innings at 171 for 6, handing DC their first win of the season.

Wife Sakshi could not stop herself from sharing a photo of Dhoni receiving one of the batting awards at the end of the match. Dhoni could be seen smiling in the photo as he receives the trophy. Dhoni's smile and fans' reactions on social media made it seem as if CSK had won the match and not DC. Twitter was abuzz with tweets and videos of Dhoni fans as they finally saw 'Thala' bat and bat like that. The fact that MSD did not get to bat in the first two matches meant that fans were desperate to watch Dhoni once batting again.

Sakshi chuckled at the whole scenario and wrote: "Hi there Mahi. Didn't realise we lost the match." These words were followed by laugh emojis.

Check out Sakshi's reaction to husband Mahi's thunderous knock below:

As a result of the loss to DC, CSK have slipped to number 3 in the points table as KKR are now table-toppers with two wins from 2 matches. This is a good wake-up call for CSK who still look like one of the best teams in the competition.

Looking at how Dhoni has batted many of his fans and cricket pundits are wondering if he is in such a good touch, why is he not batting higher up the order. Had Dhoni come a little earlier, CSK may have gone on to chase down the target of 192 runs, many reckon.