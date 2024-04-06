Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly has come out in support of Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, who has been booed by a section of team fans over captaincy change in the franchise. Ganguly said it was not the all-rounder's fault that he was given the leadership role. The former India skipper's comments came ahead of the clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Pandya-led Mumbai Indians have had an unsuccessful campaign so far having lost all their three IPL matches. Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians skipper after he returned to the franchise ahead of this IPL season.

The bottom-of-table position has worsened Pandya's captaincy situation. After being booed in Ahemdabad and Hyderabad, Pandya, who has been under fire since taking over as captain of the Mumbai Indians, was booed by fans even at the home venue - Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians are five-time IPL champions. Rohit is India's captain in all three formats and has groomed scores of players in his role as Mumbai Indians skipper. Ganguly said that people need to understand the situation regarding the captaincy transition from Rohit to Pandya.

"I don't think they should boo Hardik Pandya. it's not correct. The franchise has appointed him as captain. This is what happens in sports whether you captain India, you captain a state or you franchise. He is appointed captain so ....Rohit Sharma, has a different class. His performance as a captain and player for the franchise and for India has been on a different level. Not Hardik Pandya's fault that he is appointed captain, I think all of us need to understand that," Sourav Ganguly said in a pre-match press conference on Saturday.

After a forgettable performance against Kolkata Knight Riders, the Delhi Capitals will be keen on pressing the restart button and bounce back against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai will head into the match with a major boost as the team's star batter Suryakumar Yadav joined his teammates at Wankhede for an afternoon practice session.