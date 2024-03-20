IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming Details: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman Reportedly Among Performers; Check When And Where To Watch Details

Like last year, BCCI is going to organise an opening ceremony ahead of the new season. The IPL 2024 opening ceremony reportedly is going to take place ahead of the opener between hosts and defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). When it comes to elevating the standard of cricket or the glamour and glitz, IPL is always the first T20 league in the world to provide wholesome entertainment to fans. BCCI is not going to leave any stone unturned to put up a terrific opening show in Chennai.

There are plenty of stars lined up who are likely to perform at the opening ceremony which you will find out later in this report. The opening ceremony will see performances from some of the big bollywood stars and the show can be watched live at the stadium and on TV as well as online.

Last year, Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia delivered powerpacked performers and the two captains were also called on the stage at the end of the show to declare open the tournament. This year too, Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni, captains of RCB and CSK, should be present at the opening ceremony.

When Does The IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Start?

The IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST on March 22.

Where to watch live streaming of IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony?

The IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony will be have its live telecast on Star Sports network, but the live streaming will be on Jio Cinema app and website.

Where will the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony take place?

The IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony will take place at the MA. Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. The same venue hosts the first match also between CSK and RCB.

Which big stars are reportedly performing at the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony?

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the big stars that will perform at the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony are Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, playback singers AR Rehman and Sonu Nigam among others.

When does the first match between CSK and RCB start?

The first IPL 2024 match between CSK and RCB is set to kickoff at 8 pm IST with the toss taking place at 7.30 pm IST.