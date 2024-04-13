PBKS:58-4(11), PBKS vs RR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Sam Curran Departs, Punjab 4 Down

LIVE Score PBKS vs RR In IPL 2024: In the upcoming match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at Mullanpur, the focus is on fast bowlers due to the pitch's tendency to assist pace. With uncertainties surrounding the fitness of players like Livingstone for Punjab and Sandeep Sharma for Rajasthan, teams are strategizing for optimal line-ups. Mullanpur's surface has favoured fast bowlers, evidenced by the higher number of wickets taken by quicks and lower run rates in powerplays. Despite the Royals' recent loss, their fast bowlers have been effective in the early overs, potentially posing a challenge for Punjab. However, the Royals must avoid repeating their previous season's downfall after a strong start. Team compositions and impact player strategies are being adjusted accordingly. Players like Shashank Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal are under the spotlight for their recent performances. Key stats and matchups further emphasize the significance of player strategies. The pitch is expected to maintain its characteristics, favouring pace and bounce, with possible rain interruptions. Both teams are gearing up for an intriguing battle in conditions conducive to fast bowling.

