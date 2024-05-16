IPL 2024 Playoffs Schedule: Match Details, Venues, Date And Timings - All You Need To Know

We are at the business end of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season which means the playoffs are just on the cards and teams are fighting their way forward to finish in the top four spots. There will be four games played in the playoff stage - Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator and the Finale.

Teams finishing first and second in the table will lock horns in Qualifier 1. Loser will face the winner of Eliminator in Qualifier 2 which will decide the two finalists. Winner of the Qualifier 1 will straight book the seat to the final. The final of the season will take place at the iconic M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (May 26).

Here are the details of IPL 2024 Playoffs

Date - May 21, Match - Qualifier 1 - KKR vs Second-placed team, Venue - Ahmedabad. (Rift In MI Camp: Rohit Sharma Backed By Indian Players; Hardik Pandya Has Support Of Overseas Contingent, Says Report)

Date - May 22, Match - Eliminator - Third vs Fourth, Venue - Ahmedabad.

Date - May 24, Match - Qualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1, Venue - Chennai.

Date - May 26, Match - Final - Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2, Venue - Chennai.

How To Buy Tickets For IPL 2024 Playoff Matches?

Fans can buy tickets from Paytm Insider App and Insider website.

Where to watch IPL 2024 Playoffs from home?

JioCinema and Star Sports Network will livestream and live telecast the IPL 2024 playoff matches in India.

Shreyas Iyer's KKR are set to play in the first qualifier at Motera against the other team which finished second. However, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are prime candidates to challenge Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for this pivotal match, with both having a couple of games left to potentially secure at least 18 points. However, if Chennai Super Kings (CSK) triumph in their remaining league game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and either RR or SRH falter in their upcoming matches, Ruturaj Gaikwad's squad will head to Ahmedabad instead.