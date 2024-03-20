It was Ravindra Jadeja who hit a last ball boundary in IPL 2023 final to guide Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their record-equalling fifth title. The match was almost lost but thanks to the all-rounder's amazing batting, CSK went past the target to emerge as winners. What followed was a wonderful, rare sight as an emotional MS Dhoni ran up to a celebrating Jadeja and hugged him tightly while also lifting him. The moment has been captured and saved for life in the hearts of CSK and Dhoni fans. Even Jadeja cannot forget that moment.

The picture of this hug has gone viral on the internet. Ahead of IPL 2024, CSK shared video in which Jadeja is reminiscing the moment.

In the 15th and final over, CSK found themselves on the edge, needing 10 runs off the last two balls. That's when the vastly experienced Jadeja swung the game in his team's favour, hitting medium-pacer Mohit Sharma for a six and a four. "This is one of my all-time favourites memories. I will never forget this hug from Thala. This will remain inside my heart forever. We love you Thala, cheers," Jadeja said.

CSK posted a video on their social media handle where the spinner is seen with the portrait of Dhoni lifting him on the night of the IPL 2023 final. "The moment from The Man himself," wrote CSK on X.

Jadeja is the first player in the tournament's history to have taken 150 wickets and scored more than 2500 runs. The player has 2692 runs and 152 wickets from 226 IPL appearances. In the previous edition of the league, Jadeja took 20 wickets in 16 matches and scored 190 runs at a strike rate of 142.86.

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 22, with MS dhoni-led side, who are defending champions, set to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South Indian derby at their home arena - MA Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK squad for IPL 2024: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.