IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Breaking Major T20 Records; Check Here

The first match of IPL 2024 is to be played today between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. One big change has happened before the game which is MS Dhoni's resignation as captain of Super Kings. No one at CSK knew what was going on inside Dhoni's head when the team sat at the breakfast table on Thursday morning, a day before the toss. Dhoni broke the news to the team before dialling CSK management and informing them about passing on the baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

It was IPL which announced the captaincy change at CSK via the captains' meet photo on social media as Ruturaj came to attend the event and not Dhoni. This is for the first time in more than a decade in IPL that the fans will not see Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni leading their respective teams in the league.

Dhoni shook fans before the opening game today but the focus today moves back to the game. In the CSK vs RCB, many T20 and IPL records could be broken. Let's look at some of them.

Firstly, starting with Virat Kohli. The star RCB batter is returning to cricket after a long gap of over two months. He may enter history books straightaway. Kohli needs just six runs to become the 6th player in history to complete 12000 runs in T20s. Kohli will completed 650 boundaries in IPL if he hits seven fours against CSK in the opening game. If Kohli hits 15 runs against CSK, he will complete 1000 runs alone vs the Dhoni-led franchise.

Even Dhoni is nearing a massive wicketkeeping record. Former CSK captain needs just four dismissals to become the first wicketkeeper in to execute 300 dismissals in T20s.

If Ajinkya Rahane plays today, he will have the opportunity to complete a century of boundaries in IPL. He is just 4 sixes short of the landmark. Ravindra Jadeja is also on cusp of some IPL records as he required one six to complete 100 maximums in the league while seven fours will take him to 200 boundaries in the tournament.

The RCB vs CSK clash starts today at 8 pm IST but not before the opening ceremony in which Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam will be performing.