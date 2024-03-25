IPL 2024: Remaining Schedule Announced By BCCI, Check Details Here

The wait is finally over as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the remaining schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. One significant highlight is the reaffirmation that all 74 matches of IPL 2024 will be held within India, with key fixtures set to take place in Ahmedabad and Chennai during the latter stages of the tournament.

The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches are slated for May 21 and 22 respectively at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, while Qualifier 2 and the final will unfold at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on May 24 and 26.

After disclosing the dates for the initial 21 matches, BCCI has seamlessly arranged the remaining fixtures, commencing with the 22nd game on Monday, April 8. The second phase kicks off with a clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk, set for a night showdown.

Speculation regarding the potential staging of IPL 2024 partly in the UAE has been put to rest by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, affirming the entire tournament will be held in India. This decision was made amidst security concerns due to the upcoming General Elections, scheduled from April 19 to June 1, with vote counting slated for June 4.

The scheduling team at IPL has skillfully crafted a program that avoids overlaps with election dates across various phases, ensuring the smooth progression of the tournament while upholding the home and away format.

Dharamsala, known as a secondary base for Punjab Kings, will host two home games for the franchise against Chennai Super Kings on May 5 (day game) and Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 9 (night game).

Additionally, Guwahati, the preferred second venue for Rajasthan Royals, will witness two exciting encounters. On May 15, Rajasthan Royals will take on Punjab Kings, followed by a clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 19, marking the culmination of the league phase. Overall, the schedule promises an action-packed IPL 2024 season, all set to captivate cricket enthusiasts across India.