Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2750320
NewsCricket
IPL 2024

'Ek Audio Ne Mera Waat Laga Diya...', Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Request To Cameraman Goes Viral - Watch


The incident Rohit alluded to involved an audio clip that was misinterpreted by fans, sparking rumors about his potential departure from MI.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 18, 2024, 10:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Ek Audio Ne Mera Waat Laga Diya...', Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Request To Cameraman Goes Viral - Watch

As the sweltering summer of 2024 saw the Indian Premier League (IPL) reach scorching heights, Rohit Sharma effortlessly stole the spotlight with a hilarious viral video that left fans in stitches. In a league known for its high-octane clashes, the veteran Mumbai Indians (MI) opener provided a much-needed moment of levity, showcasing his endearing sense of humor amidst the intensity of the tournament.

Also Read: KL Rahul's Heartwarming Message For 'Sharma Ji Ka Beta' Goes Viral

The Stage is Set

The stage was set during the pre-match buildup to the highly-anticipated clash between MI and the Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. As the cameras rolled, capturing the pre-game banter, Rohit found himself engaged in a jovial conversation with former teammate Dhawal Kulkarni. Little did he know that his subsequent words would spark a social media frenzy.

"Bhai, audio band karo haan" - A Hilarious Appeal

With a sly grin, Rohit turned towards the cameraman and quipped, "Bhai, audio band karo haan. Ek audio ne mera waat laga diya." (Brother, please turn off the audio. One audio has already caused me trouble). The reference was an unmistakable nod to the viral video from earlier in the tournament, where a candid conversation between Rohit and Kolkata Knight Riders' assistant coach Abhishek Nayar triggered widespread speculation.

Handling Controversy with Grace and Wit

The incident Rohit alluded to involved an audio clip that was misinterpreted by fans, sparking rumors about his potential departure from MI. However, with his trademark wit and grace, Rohit deftly addressed the situation, transforming what could have been a contentious moment into a lighthearted one that resonated with his legion of followers.

Fans Embrace the Humorous Moment

Fans across the globe immediately took to social media, lauding Rohit's ability to handle the situation with a touch of humor. The video quickly went viral, garnering millions of views and countless shares, with fans praising the charismatic cricketer for his down-to-earth demeanor and relatable charm.

A Seasoned Veteran's Perspective

Rohit's viral moment served as a refreshing reminder of the human element that often gets overshadowed by the intense scrutiny and pressure of top-level professional sports. As a seasoned veteran with a wealth of experience, Rohit's ability to approach the situation with levity and self-deprecating humor showcased his maturity and perspective, endearing him further to fans.

TAGS

IPL 2024Rohit SharmaMI vs LSGMumbai IndiansIPL 2024 viral videoRohit Sharma funny momentMumbai Indians captain hilarious requestMI vs LSG pre-match banterRohit Sharma candid conversationaudio band karo viral clipcricket superstar light-hearted responsehandling controversy with humorRohit Sharma Wankhede Stadium incidentveteran cricketer's wit and charmIPL 2024 behind-the-scenesRohit Sharma social media sensationMumbai Indians star's relatable appealseasoned batsman's comedic timingRohit Sharma's endearing personalityIPL 2024 lighthearted momentscricket's human elementRohit Sharma fan favoriteMumbai Indians captain's down-to-earth natureIPL 2024 Rohit Sharma viral clipcricket superstar's humilityRohit Sharma's self-deprecating humorMumbai Indians skipper's maturityRohit Sharma sportsmanship and leadershipIPL 2024 Wankhede Stadium viral videoRohit Sharma's impact beyond the fieldMumbai Indians captain's role model statusRohit Sharma ambassador of cri
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: ₹37.5 crore seized by ED belongs to Alamgir
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Saran seat special?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indians so angry?
DNA Video
DNA: A pile of expired chocolates recovered
DNA Video
DNA: New rule for Kedarnath pilgrims
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report from Rae Bareli amid Lok Sabha Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Maliwal go to CM House?
DNA Video
DNA: Australia and US unveil undersea drones
DNA Video
DNA: High Court's instructions on false dowry system!
DNA Video
DNA: France Declares Emergency In New Caledonia As Protests Rage