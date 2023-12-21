Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) new signing Tom Curran has been handed a 4-match ban from the Big Bash League (BBL) following an incident with an umpire. Curran will not be part of the Sydney Sixers squad for the upcoming clash against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Englishman has been charged under Article 2.17 of the code of conduct for "intimidation or attempted intimidation of an umpire, match referee or medical personnel whether by language or conduct (including gestures) during a match". (IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Head Coach Ashish Nehra Breaks Silence On Hardik Pandya Leaving Franchise, Lists Reason Why Shubman Gill Was Named Captain)

RCB Squad For IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.