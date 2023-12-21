trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2701504
NewsCricket
IPL 2024

IPL 2024: RCB's New Signing Tom Curran Slapped With 4 Match Ban In BBL For Intimidating Umpire

IPL 2024: Tom Curran has been banned for 4 games in the Big Bash League.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 04:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IPL 2024: RCB's New Signing Tom Curran Slapped With 4 Match Ban In BBL For Intimidating Umpire Tom Curran has been banned from BBL for 4 matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) new signing Tom Curran has been handed a 4-match ban from the Big Bash League (BBL) following an incident with an umpire. Curran will not be part of the Sydney Sixers squad for the upcoming clash against the Hobart Hurricanes. 

Englishman has been charged under Article 2.17 of the code of conduct for "intimidation or attempted intimidation of an umpire, match referee or medical personnel whether by language or conduct (including gestures) during a match". (IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Head Coach Ashish Nehra Breaks Silence On Hardik Pandya Leaving Franchise, Lists Reason Why Shubman Gill Was Named Captain)

RCB Squad For IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan. (More to Follow)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive Evidence of Temple Buried Beneath Shahi Idgah