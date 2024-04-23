IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Breaks Major Record Of MS Dhoni With Century Against LSG As CSK Captain

A remarkable unbeaten hundred by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube's ruthless fifty formed the pillars of Chennai Super Kings' competitive 210 for four against Lucknow Super Giants here on Tuesday. Gaikwad (108, 60b, 12x4, 3x6) and Dube (66, 27b, 3x4, 7x6) added 104 runs for an entertaining fourth-wicket stand that gave steam to Super Kings innings after a rather subdued Power Play (49/2) and the middle passage.

For the first time in IPL history, a CSK captain has scored a century. It's also the highest individual score by a CSK captain in the IPL. While MS Dhoni's highest score in the IPL stands at 84*, it's worth noting that Gaikwad opens the innings, giving him more opportunities to face deliveries compared to Dhoni, who bats in the middle order.

The CSK should primarily thank Gaikwad, who played an innings that was a connoisseur's delight, for that total after the early departure of Ajinkya Rahane, who was caught superbly by stumper KL Rahul off Matt Henry. The batting in this iteration of the IPL has been all about scorching the ball far and wide but Gaikwad took a classic route, timing the ball through the gaps for fours.

In fact, his first fifty contained no fours but still, he managed to maintain a strike-rate of above 180 during that phase. The fifty, the right-hander's 17th in the IPL, came off just 28 balls. Gaikwad's most spectacular shot on the night was a slice-cut off pacer Mohsin Khan that beat the point fielder for a boundary. However, his focus was also on constructing useful alliances with his teammates as 45 runs were made with Daryl Mitchell, who replaced an out of touch Rachin Ravindra, and 52 were made alongside Ravindra Jadeja (17).

However, Mitchell (11), who was dropped on four and Jadeja would rue missing out on a chance to chip in with a far bigger knock. While Gaikwad was the main contributor to those partnerships, the pressure was slightly lifted off Gaikwad's shoulders once Dube arrived at the crease. The left-hander played some powerful hits around the field and, not so surprisingly, fetched CSK's first six of the innings in the 13th over off pacer Marcus Stoinis. Gaikwad slammed the first six of his innings in the 45th ball he faced –pulling Stoinis' half-tracker over mid-wicket.

However, Dube seamlessly slipped into his six-hitting avatar and pacer Yash Thakur bore the brunt as the left-hander smashed him for three successive sixes. Gaikwad, who reached 99 with a six off Thakur over extra cover, reached his second IPL hundred with a four in the next ball off the same bowler as he made 16 runs in the 18th over. Gaikwad and Dube brought up 100 of their partnership in just 46 balls. Dube hammered Mohsin for four and six off successive balls to reach his fifty in 22 balls as CSK plundered 71 runs off the last five overs.