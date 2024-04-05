The crowd at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad during the CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 match as MS Dhoni walked out to bat for a couple of balls during the first innings. MS Dhoni's family including wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva Dhoni were also present at the venue.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.

SRH will be looking to make the most of home comfort in their second game while Chennai Super Kings will be keen to sharpen their all-round game.

Chennai will miss out on their pivotal pacers - Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana, who will be replaced by Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana. On the SRH side, Mayank Agarwal will miss the game due to illness and will replaced by Nitish Reddy.

Speaking at toss, Pat Cummins said, "We'll bowl first. Looks like a good wicket and should stay the same for the whole match. We've got a great squad. Mayank Agarwal is unwell, he's replaced by Nitish Reddy. Last time, there were 500 runs scored, this looks like a good wicket as well."

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said, "It's going pretty well, the group is responding well. Nothing much changed for me, obviously, this is a new challenge, but I'm feeling good. Pathirana is slightly ill - three changes for us, Moeen Ali, Theekshana and Mukesh Chowdhary come in. The bowlers are ready to go and so are the youngsters.