IPL 2024: 'Sanju Samson And 1st Match Of Season Is A Love Story,' Fans React As RR Captain Plays Superb Knock Vs LSG

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson showed great character when his team needed him the most against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday (March 24). After openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal departed early in the powerplay, the duty came to Samson to lead his team to a respectable total. Samson alongside Riyan Parag who recently got promoted to the number 4 spot in the RR lineup stitched up a solid partnership troubling the LSG bowling attack.

(LIVE Action From IPL 2024 RR vs LSG Here)

Checkout the reactions here:

Fifty in 1st match of IPL 2020.

Hundred in 1st match of IPL 2021.

Fifty in 1st match of IPL 2022.

Fifty in 1st match of IPL 2023.

Fifty in 1st match of IPL 2024.



Sanju Samson, The Captain pic.twitter.com/pGnw16ESjX Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 24, 2024

FIFTY BY CAPTAIN SANJU SAMSON...



Another superb innings by Sanju in the first match of the season He's started on a high pic.twitter.com/vealtGragn Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 24, 2024

THE SANJU SAMSON SHOW AT JAIPUR.



The Class of Sanju..pic.twitter.com/1xkkpbhTpr CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 24, 2024

Sanju samson and first match what a love story



33 ball fifty after he was 20 ball 20 once.



Sensible batting skipper

ShubmanGill #GTvsMI #RRvsLSG #LSGvsRR Riyan Paragpic.twitter.com/mHnHObHKa0 pic.twitter.com/gZilOKwfzJ March 24, 2024

There is no stopping Sanju Samson when he bats at 3.



Blood on hands of Sangakara for wasting the best Number 3 batter down the order.#IPL2024 #RRvLSG #Sanjusamson pic.twitter.com/esdzPTmieH Anurag (@SamsonCentral) March 24, 2024

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bat first against KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 4th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. Both Rajasthan and Lucknow played their first match of the 17th season of the IPL.

While speaking at the toss, Samson said that Riyan Parag will be their number four batter. He added that Rovman Powell could come as an impact player during the match.

"We would like to bat first today. Looks like a good batting wicket, we were ok to do both, but we've a different combination today. Coming back to Jaipur gives positive vibes in the dressing room. Riyan Parag will be our number 4, Jos, Hetty, Boult are there - Powell could come in as an impact player," Samson said.

On the other hand, Rahul said that they would have batted first if they won the toss. The LSG skipper also confirmed that Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran and Naveen-ul-Haq are their four foreign players.

"We would have batted first as well, but the wicket does look good. I'm happy to be back on the field, injury has become my best friend over the last couple of years, but it makes you hungry and perform much better when you're back. QdK, Pooran, Stoinis and Naveen-ul-Haq are our four overseas options. The focus is on this game for us at the moment," Rahul said.