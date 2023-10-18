Shane Bond Quits As Mumbai Indians Bowling Coach, Thanks 'Paltan' For Huge Support

Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling coach Shane Bond has parted ways after spending nine years at the franchise. The MI release a statement to announce the same. During his time at MI, the franchise clinched four trophies in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Bond has also quit as the head coach of the MI Emirates after the inaugural season of ILT20. One of the greatest ever bowlers of his generation, Bond's approach to bowling was that of an artist, able to master the conditions and deliver for the team, as a player, leader and then as a coach.

After bringing curtains on an illustrious coaching career at MI, Bond thanked the Ambanis for the support he got during his stay. Bond said, "I would like to thank the Ambani family for the opportunity to be part of MI One Family for the last nine seasons. It has been an incredible experience with so many great memories on and off the field. I have been lucky enough to work with and have strong relationships with so many great people, both players and staff. I will miss them all and wish them all the best for the future. Finally thanks to the MI Paltan for their support as well."

Bond took charge as the team’s bowling coach in 2015 and was involved in MI’s title triumphs in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 to become one of the most decorated and celebrated coaches in franchise history. His stint as the head coach for MI Emirates, in the inaugural edition of ILT20, where his role was to blend the experience of the international players with the local domestic players.

It will be interesting to see who replaces Bond as the bowling coach. Whoever it is next, it will be a big shoes to fill. Bond has not spoken on his next assignment. After such a long tenure at the Mumbai Indians, it is likely that he takes over a bowling coach with another IPL or international team.