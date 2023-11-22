In an unexpected twist leading up to the IPL 2024 auctions, Devdutt Padikkal and Avesh Khan find themselves at the centre of significant trades between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The cricketing world is abuzz with anticipation as the two talented players prepare to don new colours in the upcoming season. Devdutt Padikkal's IPL journey began with Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019, where he was initially benched but later emerged as a star in the 2020 edition, securing the Emerging Player of the Season award. His consistent performances led to a mega deal with Rajasthan Royals in 2021, but unfortunately, the southpaw couldn't replicate his RCB heroics. Now, in a surprising turn of events, Padikkal is set to join Lucknow Super Giants, promising a fresh start for the young opener.

Devdutt Padikkal moves to LSG and we wish him the best for his new chapter. _ pic.twitter.com/ZiTzxB5f8o — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 22, 2023

Avesh Khan's Trade to Rajasthan Royals:

On the flip side, Avesh Khan, the right-arm pacer with an impressive IPL track record, is trading his Lucknow Super Giants jersey for Rajasthan Royals' colors. With 47 matches and 55 wickets to his name, Khan's move adds depth to the Royals' pace attack. The trade, announced by the league, is part of the prelude to the IPL 2024 auctions scheduled for December 19 in Dubai.

Trade Details Unveiled:

Avesh Khan's journey from RCB to Delhi Capitals and eventually to Lucknow Super Giants has been eventful, marked by his stellar performance in the 2021 season. Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal's stint with Rajasthan Royals saw highs and lows, culminating in his surprising move to LSG. The details of the trade reveal that Khan and Padikkal are swapping teams for their existing fees, with Khan moving to RR for his 10 crore fee, and Padikkal heading to LSG for his 7.75 crore fee.

Unknowns and Expectations:

As Padikkal gears up for a fresh start with Lucknow Super Giants, the question on everyone's mind is, who will be the player going the other way? The mystery adds an extra layer of intrigue to the already captivating trade saga. Fans and experts alike are eager to see how the trade dynamics unfold before the IPL 2024 auctions.