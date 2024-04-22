IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Fined 50 Per Cent Match Fees For Code Of Conduct Breach During KKR vs RCB Match

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee after breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens. In the third over of the second inning when KKR bowler Harshit Rana dismissed the former RCB skipper. Following that, Virat referred the decision to the third umpire.

However, after going over the replays, the third umpire upheld the on-field decision, giving him out. Furious at being adjudged out, Virat was seen remonstrating on the field and started walking off in anger as the Knights rejoiced. (RCB Star SLAPPED With Rs 12 Lakh Fine By IPL Due To This Reason)

"Virat Kohli, Batter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 36 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 21, 2024," IPL stated in a statement.

It added that Kohli committed a level one offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. The statement further added that the 35-year-old admitted to the offence.

"Kohli committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," it added.

Summarizing the match, RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis won the toss and elected to field first. Phil Salt's explosive 48 in 14 balls, with seven fours and three sixes, provided the two-time champions with some extra runs in the powerplay. Wickets were falling from the other end continuously, but skipper Shreyas Iyer (50 in 36 balls, with seven fours and a six), Rinku Singh (24 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six), Andre Russell (27* in 20 balls, with four boundaries) and Ramandeep Singh (24* in nine balls, with two fours and two sixes) contributed just enough to take them to 222/6 in their 20 overs. (WATCH: ANGRY Virat Kohli SMASHES Trash Can On His Way Back To Dressing Room After No-Ball Controversy During KKR vs RCB Clash In IPL 2024)

Cameron Green (2/35) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB. Yash Dayal also picked up two wickets but leaked 56 runs. Mohammed Siraj and Lockie Ferguson took a wicket. In the run-chase, RCB lost Virat Kohli (18) and Faf Du Plessis (7) early. A 102-run partnership between Will Jacks (55 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) and Rajat Patidar (52 in 23 balls, with three fours and five sixes) helped RCB bounce back,

However, spells from Andre Russell (3/25) and Sunil Narine (2/34) changed the match once again. Karn Sharma attempted to swing the match in RCB's favour with three sixes in the final over, however, the team fell short by a run and skittled out for 221 in 20 overs.

Russell got the 'Player of the Match' for his knock of 27 and three wickets. With this win, KKR moved up to the second spot with five wins and two losses, giving them 10 points. The RCB stays bottom of the table with a win and seven losses, aggregating just two points.