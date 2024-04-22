WATCH: ANGRY Virat Kohli SMASHES Trash Can On His Way Back To Dressing Room After No-Ball Controversy During KKR vs RCB Clash In IPL 2024

Virat Kohli was angry over after being adjudged out to what he deemed as a no-ball in the IPL 2024 clash against KKR. The RCB batter was playing on 18 when he decided to step out against Harshit Rana, who cleverly cut out the pace off the ball after spotting batter's intentions. As a result, Kohli ended up checking his shot and ended up getting out caught and bowl. Kohli alleged that it was a no-ball for height. But the onfield umpire was unmoved. An upset Kohli went back to the dressing room shaking his head in disapproval.

On his way back as he crossed the ropes, he met a trash can and took out all his anger on the object, hitting it with his gloves. The cameras recorded the incident as the world saw flashes on old Kohli once again on their television screens.

Watch the video of Kohli smashing trash can after getting out vs KKR:

This happens every time especially when you are angry ___ https://t.co/Uh7cUpJKXS— Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) April 21, 2024

Was Kohli not out?

The answer is no. Kohli was out, as per the law books. Many clarifications regarding the law have already come. But if you are still unaware then let's repeat it again. Kohli had stepped out to the full-toss and met the ball inches outside the crease. The umpires decide the no-ball over the waist height by the original position of the batter, that is when he is into the stance.

In this case, had Virat stayed where he was and not stepped out and met the ball over his waist, it would have been a no-ball. But because he stepped out and because the ball was dipping, the trajectory shows that the ball would have met Virat below the waist had he been inside the crease in his original position.

To make it more clear for you, the rule states that for a delivery to be considered a no ball, the ball must be at waist height as it crosses the stepping crease.

"In Kohli's situation, while the ball was at waist height when he encountered it, as it crossed the stepping crease, it was below waist height, making it a fair delivery basis the official rule," read a clarification on rule from official broadcaster Star Sports.