RCB Star SLAPPED With Rs 12 Lakh Fine By IPL Due To This Reason

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakh for IPL's Code of Conduct breach after his team maintained a slow over-rate in their match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday announced that Du Plessis was fined for maintaining a slow-over rate in the match against KKR and it was RCB's first over-rate offence of the season.

A statement from IPL read, "Faf du Plessis, Captain, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 21, 2024."

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Faf du Plessis was fined INR 12 Lac," the statement further read.

Meanwhile, on a sweltering Sunday, KKR and RCB played out another memorable game in Kolkata with the home team winning the match with just one run.

In the end, RCB lost their sixth consecutive game of the season and are placed rock-bottom on the points table.

Meanwhile, now Bengaluru will look to turn its fortune around when the team take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

IPL 2024: Sam Curran fined 50 per cent of match fees for breaching Code of Conduct

Punjab Kings (PBKS) stand-in skipper Sam Curran has been handed a hefty 50 per cent of his match fees fine for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct.

Curran was fined 50 per cent of his match fees for a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8, during PBKS' flop performance against Gujarat Titans, which handed Punjab a 3 wickets defeat.

According to a statement issued by the IPL, "Sam Curran, the Punjab Kings captain, has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's Indian Premier League 2024 match against the Gujarat Titans at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on April 21."

"Curran committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement further read.

Talking about the match, Sai Kishore's four-wicket haul and yet another clutch finish by Rahul Tewatia were the highlights as GT beat PBKS by three wickets at Mullanpur Stadium.

After Sunday's match, PBKS remained second last in the points table with just 4 and 2 points after playing eight matches.