IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Mic Mix-Up With Cameron Green Goes Viral

Cameron Green, Kohli's teammate, was tasked with presenting him with the coveted Orange Cap, symbolizing his status as the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2024, 01:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In the bustling arena of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, where every match brings its own drama and spectacle, the recent clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stood out not only for its thrilling gameplay but also for a moment of unexpected hilarity that stole the show. As the battle raged on at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Virat Kohli, the epitome of cricketing prowess, found himself at the center of a lighthearted gaffe. After steering RCB to a competitive total of 182/6 with his masterful unbeaten knock of 83 runs off 59 balls, Kohli encountered a moment of amusement during the mid-innings interview.

Cameron Green, Kohli's teammate, was tasked with presenting him with the coveted Orange Cap, symbolizing his status as the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024. However, in a comical turn of events, Green inadvertently handed Kohli both the Orange Cap and the microphone meant for his own interview, before casually strolling away. The resulting exchange between Kohli and commentator Ian Bishop evoked hearty laughter, as Kohli playfully returned the microphone to Green, who waved him off with a good-natured gesture.

Kohli's Heroics and Green's Promising Show

Beyond the light-hearted banter, the match itself showcased the brilliance of Kohli's batting prowess. Despite the early departure of skipper Faf du Plessis, Kohli, along with Green, orchestrated a crucial partnership of 65 runs for the second wicket. While Green's innings of 33 off 21 balls exhibited promise, it was Kohli's unwavering determination and skill that anchored RCB's innings, propelling them to a formidable total. Despite KKR's valiant efforts, spearheaded by players like Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, they were unable to contain Kohli's onslaught, allowing RCB to surpass the 180-run mark.

Green's Journey Under the Spotlight

As the IPL 2024 unfolds, all eyes are on Cameron Green, the young all-rounder who made headlines with his staggering ₹17.5 crore trade from the Mumbai Indians to RCB. While Green's performances have shown flashes of brilliance, particularly his valuable contributions with both bat and ball, the cricketing fraternity awaits his breakout moment, eagerly anticipating the realization of his immense potential.

